National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

NOV opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

