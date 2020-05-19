Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 13,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $192,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,790 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $172.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

