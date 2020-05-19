KBC Group NV Purchases New Shares in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $193.76 on Tuesday. Wix.Com Ltd has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $204.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wix.Com from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.