Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,222 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 203,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

NYSE HBI opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

