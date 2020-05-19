TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,129.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTI. ValuEngine upgraded TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

