Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,542 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,660 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBL. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBL stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other Noble Energy news, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,427.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman acquired 17,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

