Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,263 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 4,387.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STAG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.