Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “

SPAR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ SPAR opened at $16.83 on Friday. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $562.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Spartan Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Spartan Motors’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $150,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,725,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 544.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

