Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.37.

Shares of TEAM opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.91 and a 200 day moving average of $137.28. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $190.21.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Atlassian by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

