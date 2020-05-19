Fifth Third Bancorp Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,102,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,793,000 after buying an additional 524,963 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,465,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,737,000 after buying an additional 2,586,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,106,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,308,000 after buying an additional 949,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,284,000 after buying an additional 383,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,390,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,339,000 after buying an additional 150,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

