Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 107,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 179,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 46,805 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.