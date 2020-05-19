Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. Barclays upgraded shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $599.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.