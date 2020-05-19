Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of IAA by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $4,755,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IAA by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of IAA by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens cut their price target on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

