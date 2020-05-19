Arizona State Retirement System Has $943,000 Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,268,000 after buying an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,362,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,049,000 after buying an additional 912,463 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,207,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.69. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $166.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $170,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,121 shares of company stock valued at $7,765,693 in the last 90 days. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.48.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

