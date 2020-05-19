Arizona State Retirement System Has $966,000 Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $3,521,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 471,786 shares of company stock worth $15,204,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.