Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,658 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.05. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NATI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

