Arizona State Retirement System Sells 44,441 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,441 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

