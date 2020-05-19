Arizona State Retirement System Sells 18,153 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,153 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,213,000 after buying an additional 939,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $39,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after buying an additional 502,029 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after buying an additional 265,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,599,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,613,000 after buying an additional 167,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO John P. Hester bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

