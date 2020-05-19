Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $923,000 Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Harris II acquired 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,031.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 118,125 shares of company stock worth $2,757,710 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

