Arizona State Retirement System Has $930,000 Stock Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 58.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,455 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

MRCY opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $487,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,736,270.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

