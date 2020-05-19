Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Store Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Store Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $87,822.00. Also, CEO Christopher H. Volk bought 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $811,558. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOR. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

