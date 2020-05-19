Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s 6th Largest Position

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.7% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $639,204,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,236.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,961.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

