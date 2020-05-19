State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,437 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Cfra dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura upped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

