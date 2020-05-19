Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,253,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 977.0% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 181,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164,377 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 87,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $130,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRX stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

