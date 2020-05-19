State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,055 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Umpqua worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 150,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

