State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,039 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.36.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

In other JetBlue Airways news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

