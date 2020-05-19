Creative Planning Has $313,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 36.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at $285,095.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

