Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $248,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,589.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $12,047,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,062 shares of company stock valued at $23,555,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.