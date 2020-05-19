State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,959 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of IDACORP worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 83.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.26. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.45.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $291.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

