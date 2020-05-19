MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,913,000 after buying an additional 234,650 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after buying an additional 1,346,533 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after buying an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,374,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.44. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

