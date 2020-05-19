Creative Planning Sells 136,078 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,686 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 136,078 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Transocean were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $45,097,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,113,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $179,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,655 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,684,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 644,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,403,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 35,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Transocean stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $860.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.