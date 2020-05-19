Aperio Group LLC Sells 716 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of Power Integrations worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 654,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $41,114,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total transaction of $864,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,260.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $78,682.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,126.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,590 shares of company stock worth $4,289,153. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $111.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

