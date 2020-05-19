Creative Planning Has $354,000 Holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Spire were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,469,000 after acquiring an additional 127,409 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spire by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,585,000 after buying an additional 164,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Spire by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,214,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Spire by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spire by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,074,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

SR opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.72. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

