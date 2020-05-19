Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.57. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Milligan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,750 shares of company stock worth $143,768. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

