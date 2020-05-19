Creative Planning Cuts Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after buying an additional 609,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,870 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.95.

IAC opened at $239.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.71 and a 200 day moving average of $222.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.