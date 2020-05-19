Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) Insider Sells 4,100 Shares of Stock

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) insider Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total transaction of C$46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$210,295.80.

Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 75,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$903,750.00.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.19. Alamos Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$237.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

