Creative Planning Has $344,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Shares of CASY opened at $149.77 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average of $160.16.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

