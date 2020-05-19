Aperio Group LLC Sells 3,272 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $4,943,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

Shares of POR opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.