43,737 Shares in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cato as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cato by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 77,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cato by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 101,609 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Cato by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 385,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 107,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cato by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cato by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 288,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 44,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Cato Corp has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

