American International Group Inc. Sells 7,541 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of SHO stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.11. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHO. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 5,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 17,500 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 95,442 shares of company stock worth $766,729. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.