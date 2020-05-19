KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Univar were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Univar by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Univar by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Univar in the 4th quarter worth about $3,393,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar in the 4th quarter worth about $5,813,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Investec raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Univar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Univar Inc has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 129.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,370,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,680 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

