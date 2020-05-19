Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers USA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Skechers USA by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Skechers USA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Skechers USA by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,627,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKX opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Skechers USA Inc has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,714,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,475. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

