Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Integer worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Integer by 1,976.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITGR opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Integer had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.07.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

