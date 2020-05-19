American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Forty Seven were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

In related news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 79,195 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $7,556,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann D. Rhoads sold 1,924 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $183,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,601 shares of company stock worth $29,499,733. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTSV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Forty Seven from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Shares of Forty Seven stock opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.40. Forty Seven Inc has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forty Seven Inc will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.