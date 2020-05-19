Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $21,892,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of RARE opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

