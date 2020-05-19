-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.32 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

DRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.76. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,021,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,141,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,861,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,653,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,283,000 after acquiring an additional 937,426 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.