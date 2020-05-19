-$0.16 EPS Expected for Eni SpA (NYSE:E) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eni SpA (NYSE:E) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.

E has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,644,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:E opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.73. ENI has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $33.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.9341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 75.42%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

