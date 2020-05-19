Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH)’s share price fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.10, 309,322 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,974,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55.

Get Gores Holdings III alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRSH. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings III during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,075,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,472,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gores Holdings III by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,563,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings III, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.