Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Trading Up 2.1%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)’s share price rose 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.33, approximately 1,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Treasury Wine Estates to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

