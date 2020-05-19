Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $56.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Foot Locker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,766,738 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $61,007,000 after purchasing an additional 927,890 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 20.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,884,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $101,722,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Foot Locker by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,276 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 291,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $51,440,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

